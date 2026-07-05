Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,988 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 55,393 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock.

Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Article Title

Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Article Title

Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Article Title

Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Negative Sentiment: The cybersecurity incident still introduces headline risk and potential reputational or legal concerns, even though Medtronic says the event has not affected operations.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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