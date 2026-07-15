Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.41. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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