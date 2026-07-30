Yum China $YUMC Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Yum China worth $26,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Yum China by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 57,020 shares of the company's stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 95.1% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 45,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,948 shares of the company's stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.05.

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Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.Yum China's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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