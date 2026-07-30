Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,477 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 724,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 958.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 378,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $282.98 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $252.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Zacks Research cut Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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