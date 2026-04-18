ZEGA Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,633,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.85.

View Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $19.43 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $165,029.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 343,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,810,860.44. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and have sold 218,148 shares worth $4,161,735. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here