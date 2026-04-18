ZEGA Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,633,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.85.
View Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.1%
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $19.43 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.24.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retail chatter about a potential short squeeze and growing anticipation for SoFi's April 29 Q1 earnings helped send the stock up in premarket trading, drawing momentum from active retail forums and traders. SoFi Technologies Pops 5% as Short Squeeze Chatter and Earnings Anticipation Heat Up
- Positive Sentiment: SoFi Bank expanded FedNow instant payments capability (via Galileo), which earlier produced a sizable share-price boost by improving member experience and strengthening SoFi's real-time payments positioning for fintech partners. Why SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Is Up 13.9% After Expanding FedNow Instant Payments Capabilities
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and bullish commentaries highlight SoFi's long-term revenue runway and view current levels as a buying opportunity (e.g., Seeking Alpha piece arguing value at ~$17 entry), which can attract value-seeking investors. SoFi Technologies: The Market Is Handing You A $17 Entry On A $4.7 Billion Revenue Machine
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing promotions (e.g., a cash-bonus-style deposit offer) may help member acquisition and deposits, supporting growth in deposits and cross‑sell potential. This New SoFi Offer Turns a $50 Deposit Into a Shot at $1,000
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and market-wrap pieces report recent outperformance vs. the broader market (small daily gains) — factual context but not a directional catalyst by itself. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: ARGUS initiated coverage with a HOLD rating — this is a watchful sign that may limit upside from some institutional investors but is not strongly bearish. SoFi Technologies, Inc.: Launching coverage with a HOLD rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and volatility analyses highlight mixed recent performance (month-to-month gains vs. multi-month declines) — useful for investors sizing positions but not an immediate catalyst. Assessing SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Valuation After Recent Share Price Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Analyses note liquidity constraints and concentrated exposure to personal loans; while digitalization and operating leverage can boost margins, these credit/liquidity risks cloud near‑term outlook and could pressure the stock if funding or delinquencies worsen. Digitalization & Operating Leverage Benefit SOFI Amid Low Liquidity
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $165,029.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 343,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,810,860.44. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and have sold 218,148 shares worth $4,161,735. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.
SoFi Technologies Profile
(Free Report
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SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
See Also
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