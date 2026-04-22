Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,392 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $24,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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