Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,315 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in NIKE were worth $40,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,291,199 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $8,039,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,239,013 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $2,945,326,000 after purchasing an additional 286,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,561,334 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $875,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in NIKE by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,996,579 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $627,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lowered NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. CICC Research cut shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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