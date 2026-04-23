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Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 17,713 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
HubSpot logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zurcher Kantonalbank increased its stake in HubSpot by 65.9%, purchasing 17,713 shares in Q4 to hold 44,583 shares worth about $17.9 million (≈0.09% of the company).
  • HubSpot beat quarterly estimates with EPS of $3.09 vs. $2.99 and revenue of $846.75M (up 20.4% YoY); the stock has a $12.25B market cap and a P/E of 266.98.
  • Insiders sold 18,191 shares (~$4.67M) in the last quarter, while analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $412.39 target despite several recent target cuts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of HubSpot.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8%

HubSpot stock opened at $232.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average is $332.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.45 and a 52-week high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. HubSpot's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 370,558 shares in the company, valued at $97,364,114.50. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,191 shares of company stock worth $4,671,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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