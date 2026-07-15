Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 70,200 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

Netflix stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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