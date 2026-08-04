Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20), FiscalAI reports. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.94 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Finance of America Companies' conference call:

Adjusted earnings and production improved significantly: Second-quarter adjusted net income was $19 million, or $0.84 per share, while first-half adjusted EPS rose 81% year over year to $1.94. First-half originations increased 14%, with second-quarter reverse mortgage fundings up 21% year over year to $730 million.

Second-quarter adjusted net income was $19 million, or $0.84 per share, while first-half adjusted EPS rose 81% year over year to $1.94. First-half originations increased 14%, with second-quarter reverse mortgage fundings up 21% year over year to $730 million. Demand and operating efficiency strengthened, with submissions exceeding $1 billion, retail funded loans up 33% year over year, and funded loans per call-center officer increasing nearly 30% sequentially. Management attributed the gains partly to its proprietary technology and AI-enabled platforms.

Demand and operating efficiency strengthened, with submissions exceeding $1 billion, retail funded loans up 33% year over year, and funded loans per call-center officer increasing nearly 30% sequentially. Management attributed the gains partly to its proprietary technology and AI-enabled platforms. Finance of America generated $58 million of cash from originations and capital-markets activity during the quarter and completed the acquisition of a $5.2 billion HECM mortgage-servicing-rights portfolio from Onity. The asset is expected to generate a mid-teens yield in the second half and is already included in company guidance.

Finance of America generated $58 million of cash from originations and capital-markets activity during the quarter and completed the acquisition of a $5.2 billion HECM mortgage-servicing-rights portfolio from Onity. The asset is expected to generate a mid-teens yield in the second half and is already included in company guidance. Management reaffirmed full-year guidance for funded volume of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $5.00. The company’s primary capital-allocation priority is retiring the remaining $150 million of senior secured notes in November, which should reduce financing costs and could later enable buybacks, dividends, or additional investment.

Management reaffirmed full-year guidance for funded volume of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $5.00. The company’s primary capital-allocation priority is retiring the remaining $150 million of senior secured notes in November, which should reduce financing costs and could later enable buybacks, dividends, or additional investment. GAAP results were pressured by $84 million of negative fair-value adjustments, including a $24 million mark on convertible notes tied to the stock-price increase, resulting in a $29 million quarterly net loss. Interest-rate volatility also affected gain-on-sale margins and the valuation of portfolio assets, creating potential ongoing earnings and book-value volatility.

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Finance of America Companies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of FOA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 45,075 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,295. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. Finance of America Companies has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finance of America Companies

In related news, CIO Jeremy Prahm sold 8,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $181,541.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 203,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,177,009.44. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,838 shares of company stock valued at $431,968. Corporate insiders own 35.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,672 shares of the company's stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 4,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,554 shares of the company's stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth $103,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FOA. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Finance of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Finance of America Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Finance of America Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Finance of America Companies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOA

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies NYSE: FOA is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

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