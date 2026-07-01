Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 4,000 Shares of Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Stock

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $18,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,659,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,012,090. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $57,840.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $6,736.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $17,252.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 27,859 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $127,872.81.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 430 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $2,033.90.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,711 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $31,541.70.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $31,284.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,400 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $20,768.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 24,500 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $118,090.00.

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Gloo Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLOO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 148,136 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57. Gloo Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gloo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gloo by 263.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gloo during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOO

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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