First BanCorp. (FBP) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $264.1260 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $258.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $26.94.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. First BanCorp.'s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First BanCorp. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First BanCorp.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,294 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 35,810 shares of the bank's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,200 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the bank's stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp NYSE: FBP is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, the company offers a comprehensive range of banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, cash management solutions and treasury services. It also provides mortgage origination and servicing, equipment leasing, investment management, and insurance agency services.

In its commercial banking segment, First BanCorp serves small and midsize enterprises as well as large corporate clients, delivering tailored credit facilities, letters of credit, and foreign trade financing.

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