First Bank (FRBA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $37.2260 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). First Bank had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $36.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.98 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bank Price Performance

FRBA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. First Bank has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $441.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. First Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Bank by 117.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in First Bank by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,620 shares of the bank's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Bank from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of First Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRBA

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans.

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