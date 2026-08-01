First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.88 and traded as high as $64.18. First Capital shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 13,920 shares trading hands.

Get First Capital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of First Capital to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on FCAP

First Capital Stock Up 0.4%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 26.79%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in First Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,022 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,010 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Capital by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,906 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company's stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Capital wasn't on the list.

While First Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here