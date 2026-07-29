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First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
First Commonwealth Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Commonwealth Financial will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on August 21 to shareholders of record as of August 7, representing a $0.56 annualized dividend and a 2.6% yield.
  • The bank has increased its dividend for nine consecutive years, with a 34.4% payout ratio indicating the dividend is currently well covered by earnings.
  • First Commonwealth reported quarterly EPS of $0.44, exceeding analyst estimates of $0.42, while revenue of $139.42 million also topped expectations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.48 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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