First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Given "Market Perform" Rating at Raymond James Financial

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.00.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

Shares of THFF opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $888.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.57 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Corporation Indiana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,821 shares of the bank's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,647 shares of the bank's stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,845 shares of the bank's stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company's stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

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