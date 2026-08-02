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First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
First Quantum Minerals logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • First Quantum Minerals has a consensus “Buy” rating from 12 analysts: eight rate it a buy, two a strong buy and two a hold. Several firms recently reaffirmed positive ratings, while Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from hold to buy.
  • The shares opened at $27.67, with a market capitalization of approximately $23.08 billion and a 12-month trading range of $15.60 to $33.33.
  • First Quantum reported quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion, above the $1.40 billion consensus estimate, but its EPS loss of $0.13 was worse than analysts’ expected loss of $0.07. Analysts anticipate full-year EPS of $0.29.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -251.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

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Analyst Recommendations for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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