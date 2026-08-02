First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

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First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -251.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

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