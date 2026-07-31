First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer's stock, down from their prior price objective of $249.00. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Solar from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $212.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.86.

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First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.33. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $171.99 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.93. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $107,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,428.56. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,241,750. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,893,775 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 151,973 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 683,112 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $161,187,000 after buying an additional 89,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 35.4% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Solar reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $3.92 , well above analyst expectations of roughly $2.74–$2.99 and up from $3.18 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $644 million from $560 million. First Solar Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

First Solar reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of , well above analyst expectations of roughly $2.74–$2.99 and up from $3.18 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $644 million from $560 million. Positive Sentiment: Gross margin expanded to approximately 57% , a roughly 12-percentage-point improvement, helping offset lower revenue. The company also reached a cumulative 100-gigawatt manufacturing milestone and ended the quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in gross and net cash.

Gross margin expanded to approximately , a roughly 12-percentage-point improvement, helping offset lower revenue. The company also reached a cumulative 100-gigawatt manufacturing milestone and ended the quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in gross and net cash. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 net-sales guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion and cited a 45.1 GW contracted backlog. Needham analyst Sean Milligan maintained a Buy rating and a $303 price target, pointing to attractive valuation and potential upside from U.S. Section 232 support. First Solar Buy rating reaffirmed

Management reaffirmed its 2026 net-sales guidance of and cited a 45.1 GW contracted backlog. Needham analyst Sean Milligan maintained a Buy rating and a $303 price target, pointing to attractive valuation and potential upside from U.S. Section 232 support. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly sales were approximately $1.06 billion , down about 4% year over year and slightly below some estimates. The decline primarily reflected customer contract cancellations, although higher third-party module shipments partially offset the impact. First Solar sales fall on contract cancellations

Quarterly sales were approximately , down about 4% year over year and slightly below some estimates. The decline primarily reflected customer contract cancellations, although higher third-party module shipments partially offset the impact. Negative Sentiment: First Solar continues to face uncertainty around Section 232 tariffs, rising input costs and international production challenges. Its full-year revenue outlook midpoint is modestly below consensus, keeping execution and policy developments important for the stock.

First Solar continues to face uncertainty around Section 232 tariffs, rising input costs and international production challenges. Its full-year revenue outlook midpoint is modestly below consensus, keeping execution and policy developments important for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class-action lawsuit alleging misleading disclosures about tariff exposure and production challenges. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation adds reputational and potential financial risk. Investors also face an August 24, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. First Solar securities lawsuit

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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