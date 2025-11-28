First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Trading 1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Get FTC alerts: Sign Up

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FTC Get Free Report )'s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $159.97 and last traded at $159.84. 1,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 24,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.27.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 39.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

