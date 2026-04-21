First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

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First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FNX Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.46 and last traded at $139.4020, with a volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 44.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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