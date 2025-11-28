Free Trial
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Shares Up 0.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose ~0.8% — FAD traded as high as $162.49 and last at $162.32 on Friday, but volume was light (1,780 shares, about 78% below the average session volume).
  • Dividend increase: the fund raised its quarterly dividend to $0.0757 (paid Sept. 30), an annualized $0.30 (≈0.2% yield), up from the prior $0.07 quarterly payout.
  • ETF profile and valuation: FAD is an ETF tracking the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth), with a market cap around $357 million and a P/E of 25.26; its 50- and 200-day moving averages are $160.68 and $152.33.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.49 and last traded at $162.32. 1,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.02.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $357.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average of $152.33.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $62,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Stories

