First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

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Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund ( NASDAQ:QQXT Get Free Report ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,547 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 42,624 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,337 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $95.86 and a 12-month high of $104.06.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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