First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director Staci Pierce Acquires 619 Shares of Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report) Director Staci Pierce purchased 619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $10,201.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,770.40. The trade was a 6.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Staci Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Staci Pierce bought 136 shares of First Us Bancsh stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248.08.

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First Us Bancsh Stock Performance

Shares of FUSB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. First Us Bancsh has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.22.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter.

First Us Bancsh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Us Bancsh's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Us Bancsh in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Us Bancsh by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Us Bancsh during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Us Bancsh presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Us Bancsh

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.

The firm's core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.

Further Reading

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