First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.70 and traded as high as $16.83. First Us Bancsh shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 3,284 shares traded.

Get First Us Bancsh alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Us Bancsh presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUSB

First Us Bancsh Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.22.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.10%.

First Us Bancsh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. First Us Bancsh's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Institutional Trading of First Us Bancsh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Us Bancsh by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Us Bancsh during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company's stock.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.

The firm's core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Us Bancsh, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Us Bancsh wasn't on the list.

While First Us Bancsh currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here