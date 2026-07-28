Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Buys $250,008.00 in Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) Director Shannon Deary-Bell acquired 5,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $250,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,736. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 82,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,788. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSBC shares. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth $889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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