Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Kevin Francis Ramos Purchases 5,682 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) Director Kevin Francis Ramos bought 5,682 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 177,546 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,024. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. 82,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,788. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Five Star Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $51.00 price target on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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