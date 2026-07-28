Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Purchases $1,379,972.00 in Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 31,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $1,379,972.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,512. This trade represents a 13.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,788. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.90.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Further Reading

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