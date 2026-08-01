Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

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Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $47.19 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $47.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Kevin Francis Ramos bought 5,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,008.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,812,024. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Eugene Allbaugh acquired 96,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $4,250,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,101,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,474,228. This represents a 9.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 142,727 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,988 and sold 12,692 shares valued at $524,640. Insiders own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,380 shares of the company's stock worth $72,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 569,804 shares of the company's stock worth $20,388,000 after buying an additional 245,727 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 438,831 shares of the company's stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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