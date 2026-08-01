Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiverr International from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Fiverr International alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $321.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.39. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiverr International had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 78.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 588,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 304,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Fiverr International

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite the downgrades, Goldman Sachs set a $13.00 price target, while Citigroup maintained an $11.50 target. Both targets remain above Fiverr’s recent trading level, implying potential upside if the company’s transition succeeds. Zacks.com Fiverr Price Target Cut by Citigroup

Despite the downgrades, Goldman Sachs set a $13.00 price target, while Citigroup maintained an $11.50 target. Both targets remain above Fiverr’s recent trading level, implying potential upside if the company’s transition succeeds. Neutral Sentiment: Fiverr forecasts 2026 revenue of $356 million to $372 million and expects a roughly six-quarter transformation period. Management’s strategy could improve the business over time, but the extended timeline limits near-term catalysts. Fiverr 2026 Revenue Forecast

Fiverr forecasts 2026 revenue of $356 million to $372 million and expects a roughly six-quarter transformation period. Management’s strategy could improve the business over time, but the extended timeline limits near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Fiverr’s reduced revenue outlook reflects AI-related demand and traffic headwinds, raising concerns about growth and the effectiveness of its marketplace model. The outlook cut triggered a sharp selloff and pushed the stock to a new 52-week low. Fiverr Outlook Cut on AI Demand Pressures Fiverr Hits New 52-Week Low

Fiverr’s reduced revenue outlook reflects AI-related demand and traffic headwinds, raising concerns about growth and the effectiveness of its marketplace model. The outlook cut triggered a sharp selloff and pushed the stock to a new 52-week low. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have become more cautious: Goldman Sachs downgraded Fiverr to Neutral from Buy, Oppenheimer moved to Market Perform from Outperform, and Scotiabank shifted to Sector Perform. Citigroup cut its target to $11.50 from $15, while RBC reduced its target to $9 from $16, signaling diminished expectations for near-term performance. Analyst Rating Changes

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiverr International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiverr International wasn't on the list.

While Fiverr International currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here