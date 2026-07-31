Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 26.43% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.00.

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Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:FND opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.58. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $7,795,000. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 36,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Floor & Decor

Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.58 per share, above consensus estimates of approximately $0.56–$0.57, while revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.25 billion and topped the $1.23 billion estimate. Floor & Decor second-quarter fiscal 2026 results

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.58 per share, above consensus estimates of approximately $0.56–$0.57, while revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.25 billion and topped the $1.23 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management said results exceeded its expectations, citing resilience in the business and disciplined execution despite softer demand for larger discretionary home-improvement projects. The earnings beat may support confidence in Floor & Decor’s operating execution. Floor & Decor Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Management said results exceeded its expectations, citing resilience in the business and disciplined execution despite softer demand for larger discretionary home-improvement projects. The earnings beat may support confidence in Floor & Decor’s operating execution. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was presented as $2.20–$2.45 on a reported basis, with revenue guidance of $4.8–$5.0 billion. The EPS range is above the prior consensus estimate near $1.91, although the revenue outlook is broadly in line with expectations. Floor & Decor earnings report

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was presented as $2.20–$2.45 on a reported basis, with revenue guidance of $4.8–$5.0 billion. The EPS range is above the prior consensus estimate near $1.91, although the revenue outlook is broadly in line with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Management’s adjusted EPS outlook was reported at $1.88–$2.13, while comparable-store sales are expected to be flat to down 4%. The cautious comp outlook signals continued pressure on discretionary consumer spending and could outweigh the quarterly beat. Floor & Decor fiscal 2026 outlook

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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