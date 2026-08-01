Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

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Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of FND opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,472,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,975,000 after purchasing an additional 557,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,837,639 shares of the company's stock worth $347,354,000 after purchasing an additional 416,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,120,116 shares of the company's stock worth $311,764,000 after buying an additional 484,243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock worth $236,368,000 after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company's stock worth $289,527,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $1.25 billion, ahead of the approximately $1.23 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.58 topped estimates of $0.56-$0.57. Floor & Decor second-quarter fiscal 2026 results

Revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $1.25 billion, ahead of the approximately $1.23 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.58 topped estimates of $0.56-$0.57. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Floor & Decor raised FY2026 diluted EPS guidance to $2.20-$2.45 from $1.83-$2.08, above the roughly $1.91 analyst consensus. The company also expects revenue of approximately $4.8-$5.0 billion. Floor & Decor earnings and revenue beat estimates

Floor & Decor raised FY2026 diluted EPS guidance to $2.20-$2.45 from $1.83-$2.08, above the roughly $1.91 analyst consensus. The company also expects revenue of approximately $4.8-$5.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Sales trends improved during the quarter: Comparable-store sales declined 5.1% in April but were nearly flat by June, suggesting demand stabilized as the quarter progressed. The company also repurchased $65.7 million of stock.

Comparable-store sales declined 5.1% in April but were nearly flat by June, suggesting demand stabilized as the quarter progressed. The company also repurchased $65.7 million of stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Truist lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $56 to $64 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Benzinga analyst price-target updates

Truist lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $56 to $64 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed insider and institutional activity: The CEO and CFO recently purchased shares, while an executive sold shares. Institutional positioning was also mixed, with 236 investors adding shares and 211 reducing positions in the latest quarter.

The CEO and CFO recently purchased shares, while an executive sold shares. Institutional positioning was also mixed, with 236 investors adding shares and 211 reducing positions in the latest quarter. Negative Sentiment: Comparable sales remained under pressure: Despite the late-quarter improvement, the company continues to face weakness in discretionary home-improvement demand, with full-year comparable-store sales expectations ranging from flat to down 4%.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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