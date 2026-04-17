Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,003,484 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 2,939,034 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,755,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Flowserve Trading Down 1.4%

FLS opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Flowserve has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.Flowserve's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $230,281,000 after buying an additional 2,213,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Flowserve from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.70.

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Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Further Reading

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