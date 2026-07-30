Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Flutter Entertainment to post earnings of $0.5250 per share and revenue of $4.2365 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. Flutter Entertainment's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flutter Entertainment to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FLUT opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $313.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLUT. Freedom Capital upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Insider Activity

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Don H. Liu purchased 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.78 per share, for a total transaction of $149,956.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,288,396.70. The trade was a 7.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Mark Taylor purchased 1,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.29 per share, for a total transaction of $151,901.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,260,925.36. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,526 and sold 5,994 shares valued at $577,293. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 83.3% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 246.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 74.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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