Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Director Purchases $47,996.00 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) Director Carolan Lennon acquired 520 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $47,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,322.10. The trade was a 32.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.38. 1,220,760 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.74. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 943 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $175.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.23.

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Trending Headlines about Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson, COO James Philip Bishop, and directors John A. Bryant, Stefan Andreas Bomhard, and Don H. Liu, bought shares recently. That can signal confidence that FLUT may be undervalued after its sharp decline. Article on CEO trade

Multiple insiders, including CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson, COO James Philip Bishop, and directors John A. Bryant, Stefan Andreas Bomhard, and Don H. Liu, bought shares recently. That can signal confidence that FLUT may be undervalued after its sharp decline. Positive Sentiment: Flutter canceled 197,611 shares under its $5 billion buyback program, which supports earnings per share and shows continued capital returns to shareholders. Article on share cancellation

Flutter canceled 197,611 shares under its $5 billion buyback program, which supports earnings per share and shows continued capital returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains mixed: several firms cut price targets after earnings, but most still keep buy or outperform ratings, suggesting long-term value potential but near-term execution risk. Article on analyst views

Recent analyst commentary remains mixed: several firms cut price targets after earnings, but most still keep buy or outperform ratings, suggesting long-term value potential but near-term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Citi said Flutter’s U.S. profit targets may still be too optimistic, raising concern that second-half 2026 results could fall short if FanDuel and other U.S. operations underperform. Article on Citi warning

Citi said Flutter’s U.S. profit targets may still be too optimistic, raising concern that second-half 2026 results could fall short if FanDuel and other U.S. operations underperform. Negative Sentiment: Reports of FanDuel performance challenges and a leadership shake-up helped drive the recent selloff, adding to investor concerns about Flutter’s U.S. growth story. Article on stock decline

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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