Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock's current price.

FLUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.70.

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Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT traded down $13.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,642,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 1,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $117,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,961,330.22. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO James Philip Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 17,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,756,098.75. The trade was a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,526 and sold 5,994 shares valued at $577,293. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 729.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 66.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. DV Trading LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 609.4% in the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 489.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flutter reported second-quarter revenue of $4.33 billion , ahead of the approximately $4.23 billion analyst expectation, with revenue up 3.3% year over year. Flutter Entertainment Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

Flutter reported second-quarter revenue of , ahead of the approximately $4.23 billion analyst expectation, with revenue up 3.3% year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Flutter’s prediction-market initiatives, which could become a future growth opportunity but were not enough to offset near-term earnings concerns. Flutter Earnings Should Shed Light on Its Prediction Market Business

Investors are also watching Flutter’s prediction-market initiatives, which could become a future growth opportunity but were not enough to offset near-term earnings concerns. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at $0.49 per share , below estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58 and sharply below $2.95 a year earlier. The quarter also included a negative net margin, increasing concern about profitability despite the revenue growth. Flutter Entertainment Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at , below estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58 and sharply below $2.95 a year earlier. The quarter also included a negative net margin, increasing concern about profitability despite the revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Flutter lowered its profit outlook as its U.S. operations continue to struggle. Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $17.4 billion to $18.4 billion has a midpoint below the roughly $18.3 billion consensus estimate, while the company is reportedly swinging to a loss. CEO Peter Jackson will step down on September 30, with Dan Taylor taking over October 1. The leadership change adds uncertainty as Flutter works to improve U.S. performance. Flutter CEO to Step Down as U.S. Sports-Betting Business Falters

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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