Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $89.71 and last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 15701191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.96.

The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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Trending Headlines about Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue reached $4.33 billion, exceeding analysts’ $4.23 billion estimate and increasing 3.3% year over year. Flutter Entertainment Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue reached $4.33 billion, exceeding analysts’ $4.23 billion estimate and increasing 3.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research maintained a “buy” rating, although it reduced its price target from $120 to $113. The revised target still implies meaningful upside from current trading levels. BTIG price target update

BTIG Research maintained a “buy” rating, although it reduced its price target from $120 to $113. The revised target still implies meaningful upside from current trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Dan Taylor, currently a Flutter executive, will become group CEO on October 1, succeeding Peter Jackson. The planned internal succession may provide continuity, but investors will assess whether the change improves execution in the U.S. market. Flutter Board announces CEO transition

Dan Taylor, currently a Flutter executive, will become group CEO on October 1, succeeding Peter Jackson. The planned internal succession may provide continuity, but investors will assess whether the change improves execution in the U.S. market. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.49 per share, below consensus estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58 and sharply below $2.95 a year earlier. The earnings miss was the primary immediate pressure on FLUT . Flutter Q2 earnings miss

Adjusted earnings were $0.49 per share, below consensus estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58 and sharply below $2.95 a year earlier. The earnings miss was the primary immediate pressure on . Negative Sentiment: Flutter lowered its profit outlook and guided to fiscal 2026 revenue of $17.4 billion to $18.4 billion, a range that leaves limited upside versus the $18.3 billion consensus estimate. The U.S. sports-betting operation’s ongoing weakness and a swing to a loss further damaged investor confidence. Flutter CEO to step down as U.S. business falters

Flutter lowered its profit outlook and guided to fiscal 2026 revenue of $17.4 billion to $18.4 billion, a range that leaves limited upside versus the $18.3 billion consensus estimate. The U.S. sports-betting operation’s ongoing weakness and a swing to a loss further damaged investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Peter Jackson’s departure at the end of September adds leadership uncertainty while Flutter is already working to improve U.S. performance. Flutter earnings and leadership change

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 3,084 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $302,632.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,293,610.38. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO James Philip Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,098.75. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,526 and sold 5,994 shares valued at $577,293. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Further Reading

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