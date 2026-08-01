FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get FMC alerts: Sign Up

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Stock Down 9.5%

FMC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. FMC has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.14 million. FMC had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 84.83%.The business's revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FMC by 67.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in FMC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3,714.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

More FMC News

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA of $153 million exceeded the high end of management’s guidance, while operating cash flow rose to $363 million. FMC Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Favorable Costs, Revenues Miss

FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA of $153 million exceeded the high end of management’s guidance, while operating cash flow rose to $363 million. Positive Sentiment: Management expects actions including the India business sale, a rimisoxafen licensing agreement, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group investment to generate approximately $1 billion for debt repayment. The company also raised its free-cash-flow target to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million licensing payment. FMC Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management expects actions including the India business sale, a rimisoxafen licensing agreement, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group investment to generate approximately $1 billion for debt repayment. The company also raised its free-cash-flow target to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million licensing payment. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its FMC price target from $16 to $12 and changed its rating to Neutral. The revised target still implies potential upside from the recent share price, but signals limited conviction in a near-term recovery. Benzinga Analyst Update

JPMorgan lowered its FMC price target from $16 to $12 and changed its rating to Neutral. The revised target still implies potential upside from the recent share price, but signals limited conviction in a near-term recovery. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, while adjusted EPS declined 62% from $0.69 a year earlier. FMC cited weaker pricing, volumes and a difficult macroeconomic environment; it also posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. FMC Q2 Revenue Falls 17 Percent

Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, while adjusted EPS declined 62% from $0.69 a year earlier. FMC cited weaker pricing, volumes and a difficult macroeconomic environment; it also posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was cut to revenue of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $620 million-$680 million and adjusted EPS of $1.19-$1.49, well below the $1.68 analyst EPS consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.13 is also substantially below expectations. FMC Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EPS

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FMC wasn't on the list.

While FMC currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here