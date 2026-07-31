FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Down 8% - Here's What Happened

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) shares were down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.8780. 1,039,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,927,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Get FMC alerts: Sign Up

FMC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA of $153 million exceeded the high end of management’s guidance range. FMC Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA of $153 million exceeded the high end of management’s guidance range. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation improved substantially, with $363 million in operating cash flow. FMC also raised its free-cash-flow target to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront licensing payment for rimisoxafen. Planned asset sales, licensing proceeds and other transactions are expected to provide approximately $1 billion for debt reduction, helping address the company’s leveraged balance sheet. FMC Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cash generation improved substantially, with $363 million in operating cash flow. FMC also raised its free-cash-flow target to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront licensing payment for rimisoxafen. Planned asset sales, licensing proceeds and other transactions are expected to provide approximately $1 billion for debt reduction, helping address the company’s leveraged balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Management said its strategic review has concluded and is continuing to prioritize operational execution, portfolio actions and balance-sheet improvement. An insider purchase of 18,072 shares may provide a limited confidence signal, though institutional positioning remains mixed. FMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said its strategic review has concluded and is continuing to prioritize operational execution, portfolio actions and balance-sheet improvement. An insider purchase of 18,072 shares may provide a limited confidence signal, though institutional positioning remains mixed. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% from the prior year, and FMC posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. The revenue decline reflected weaker pricing and volumes. FMC Q2 Revenue Falls 17 Percent

Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% from the prior year, and FMC posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. The revenue decline reflected weaker pricing and volumes. Negative Sentiment: FMC cut full-year 2026 guidance to $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion in revenue, $620 million-$680 million in adjusted EBITDA and $1.19-$1.49 in adjusted EPS—well below the $1.68 analyst EPS consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.13 also substantially trails expectations, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings pressure and structural headwinds. FMC Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EPS

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on FMC in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FMC had a negative net margin of 84.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. FMC's revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. FMC's dividend payout ratio is -1.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3,642.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3,714.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FMC wasn't on the list.

While FMC currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here