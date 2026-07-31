Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.6533.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

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Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Mix

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Analyst Ratings

Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Ford Lands Army Truck Contract

Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. BNP Paribas Exane Price Target

BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength.

Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength. Negative Sentiment: Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins.

Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could potentially enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, raising longer-term competitive concerns despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO Discusses Chinese Competition

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.3%

F stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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