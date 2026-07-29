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Ford Motor Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:F)

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Ford Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ford declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11, representing a $0.60 annualized dividend and roughly a 4.0% yield.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 45.5%; analysts expect Ford to earn $1.77 per share next year, implying a projected payout ratio of 33.9%.
  • Ford beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.42 in EPS and $48.30 billion in revenue, though revenue fell 3.8% year over year. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $15.22.
  • Interested in Ford Motor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Read More

Dividend History for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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