Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $15.2390. Approximately 97,796,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 61,248,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

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Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share , beating the roughly $0.33 Wall Street consensus and rising from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT increased by approximately $400 million to $2.5 billion, supported by stronger pricing, product mix and higher-margin off-road vehicles. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Mix

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , beating the roughly $0.33 Wall Street consensus and rising from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT increased by approximately $400 million to $2.5 billion, supported by stronger pricing, product mix and higher-margin off-road vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion and increased its free-cash-flow outlook, citing resilient consumers, pricing discipline and improved performance in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy. This was the second guidance increase of the year. Ford lifts annual guidance

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT forecast to and increased its free-cash-flow outlook, citing resilient consumers, pricing discipline and improved performance in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy. This was the second guidance increase of the year. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded Ford from “neutral” to “buy” and raised its price target to $20 from $19. JPMorgan and Piper Sandler also raised their targets to $17 and retained “overweight” ratings. Jefferies separately upgraded the stock to “buy” with a $17.50 target.

Citigroup upgraded from “neutral” to “buy” and raised its price target to $20 from $19. JPMorgan and Piper Sandler also raised their targets to $17 and retained “overweight” ratings. Jefferies separately upgraded the stock to “buy” with a $17.50 target. Positive Sentiment: Call-option activity was elevated, with traders purchasing 174,386 calls—about 14% above average—signaling increased near-term bullish positioning. Ford also declared its regular $0.15 quarterly dividend , payable September 1 to eligible shareholders.

Call-option activity was elevated, with traders purchasing 174,386 calls—about 14% above average—signaling increased near-term bullish positioning. Ford also declared its regular , payable September 1 to eligible shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen and RBC raised their price targets to $15 but maintained “hold” and “sector perform” ratings, respectively, implying limited upside at recent trading levels.

TD Cowen and RBC raised their price targets to $15 but maintained “hold” and “sector perform” ratings, respectively, implying limited upside at recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Ford posted a reported second-quarter net loss of approximately $1.3 billion. Revenue fell 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion, and some coverage highlighted weaker automotive revenue, underscoring continuing pressure on overall sales.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $423,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 610.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086,564 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002,765 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $103,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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