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Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Ford Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” to a “hold,” adding to a generally cautious analyst backdrop. Ford’s consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average price target of $13.56.
  • Ford’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.66 EPS versus a $0.18 estimate and revenue of $43.25 billion, above forecasts. Revenue also rose 6.4% year over year.
  • Despite solid fundamentals, the stock has been volatile: shares were noted as down 7.6% in the report and some recent commentary suggests investors may be taking profits after a sharp rally tied to enthusiasm around Ford’s energy storage positioning.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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