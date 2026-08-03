FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.20, but opened at $101.32. FormFactor shares last traded at $109.2850, with a volume of 293,978 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $258.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,442,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,088.45. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,025. This trade represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,045 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 293,746 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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