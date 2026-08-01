Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to Strong Sell at DZ Bank

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $185.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.91.

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Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $161.95 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 191.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,917,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fortinet by 87.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,651,024 shares of the software maker's stock worth $788,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,506,173 shares of the software maker's stock worth $940,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,487 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,730,954 shares of the software maker's stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 2,166,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,016 shares of the software maker's stock worth $326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,777,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Fortinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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