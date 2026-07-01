Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $158.8530, with a volume of 1692999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.62.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Arete Research set a $104.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.58.

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Expressive Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,638,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fortinet by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,492 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 238,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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