Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $171.25 and last traded at $165.1680, with a volume of 128073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.22.

The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS.

Get Fortinet alerts: Sign Up

Fortinet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortinet reported second-quarter revenue of $2.05 billion , up 26% year over year and above the $1.89 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share also exceeded expectations of $0.75. Product revenue rose 52% to $773 million, while billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, signaling strong customer demand. Reuters article

Fortinet reported second-quarter revenue of , up 26% year over year and above the $1.89 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of also exceeded expectations of $0.75. Product revenue rose 52% to $773 million, while billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, signaling strong customer demand. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion , with EPS guidance of $3.41-$3.47. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also came in above Wall Street estimates, supporting expectations for continued growth. Fortinet earnings release

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to approximately , with EPS guidance of $3.41-$3.47. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also came in above Wall Street estimates, supporting expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $203 from $186 and reiterated a Buy rating, while Rosenblatt increased its target to $195 from $185 and assigned a Buy rating. BMO also lifted its target to $185, although it retained a Market Perform rating. Analyst price target article

BTIG raised its price target to from $186 and reiterated a Buy rating, while Rosenblatt increased its target to from $185 and assigned a Buy rating. BMO also lifted its target to $185, although it retained a Market Perform rating. Positive Sentiment: Coverage characterized Fortinet’s results as evidence that cybersecurity companies are benefiting from AI-driven threats and rising enterprise security budgets. The recently announced FortiGate 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost products may further support platform adoption. Barron's article

Coverage characterized Fortinet’s results as evidence that cybersecurity companies are benefiting from AI-driven threats and rising enterprise security budgets. The recently announced FortiGate 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost products may further support platform adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, Fortinet trades at a premium valuation after a substantial multiyear advance. Some valuation models indicate the shares may be stretched, and analyst opinion remains mixed, with Wells Fargo maintaining a Sell rating. Continued execution will likely be needed to justify further gains.

Despite the improved outlook, Fortinet trades at a premium valuation after a substantial multiyear advance. Some valuation models indicate the shares may be stretched, and analyst opinion remains mixed, with Wells Fargo maintaining a Sell rating. Continued execution will likely be needed to justify further gains. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, including transactions by senior executives. While insider sales can reflect compensation or diversification, the pattern may temper investor enthusiasm at an elevated valuation.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortinet from an "underweight" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,508.84. This represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Expressive Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,422,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,638,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fortinet by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,492 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 238,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortinet wasn't on the list.

While Fortinet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here