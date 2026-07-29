Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.410-3.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.870 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens set a $115.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $183.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 2.2%

FTNT traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $153.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,108,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,216. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $170.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortinet is entering its upcoming earnings report with a record of 24 consecutive quarters without an earnings miss. Analysts and Zacks point to its strong earnings-surprise history and favorable estimate indicators as potential catalysts for another beat. Should You Buy Fortinet Stock Before July 29 Q2 Earnings?

Fortinet is entering its upcoming earnings report with a record of 24 consecutive quarters without an earnings miss. Analysts and Zacks point to its strong earnings-surprise history and favorable estimate indicators as potential catalysts for another beat. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Bank of America maintaining a Buy rating. Bullish analysts see Fortinet’s security platform, execution and exposure to rising cyber threats supporting further growth. Bank of America Securities Remains a Buy on Fortinet

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Bank of America maintaining a Buy rating. Bullish analysts see Fortinet’s security platform, execution and exposure to rising cyber threats supporting further growth. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its FortiGate G Series with the FortiGate 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost. The products combine ASIC-powered firewall protection with cloud-delivered SASE capabilities, potentially strengthening Fortinet’s competitive position and supporting enterprise demand. Fortinet Expands FortiGate G Series

The company expanded its FortiGate G Series with the FortiGate 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost. The products combine ASIC-powered firewall protection with cloud-delivered SASE capabilities, potentially strengthening Fortinet’s competitive position and supporting enterprise demand. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet’s selection as a customer for Intel’s foundry business signals a relationship with a major semiconductor supplier and could support future product development or supply-chain flexibility. Intel Just Secured a Huge Customer for Its Foundry Business

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $198,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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