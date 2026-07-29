Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.06. Fortive has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,891,941.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. The trade was a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company's stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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