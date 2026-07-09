Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) Major Shareholder Konstantin Lomashuk Sells 3,702 Shares

Forum Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Konstantin Lomashuk sold 3,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $23,729.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,483,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,433.67. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Konstantin Lomashuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 1,100 shares of Forum Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $6,743.00.

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Forum Markets Stock Performance

Shares of FRMM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 221,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,048. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99. Forum Markets, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forum Markets, Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forum Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Forum Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Clear Str raised shares of Forum Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Forum Markets to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Forum Markets from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Forum Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Forum Markets

Forum Markets Company Profile

Forum Markets Inc is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures cash-generating assets on blockchain-based infrastructure to facilitate liquidity, investor access, and primary and secondary market activity. It combines traditional asset management practices with digital market infrastructure to support the origination, distribution, and trading of real-world assets.

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