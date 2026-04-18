Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Raised to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Fossil Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fossil Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOSL

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $326.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.28 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company's stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories, focusing on lifestyle and wearable technology. The company offers a wide range of products including analog and digital watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearable devices. It sells merchandise under its own Fossil brand and via license agreements with international labels such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Diesel, DKNY, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and global retail network, Fossil Group serves markets across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The group's wearable technology segment combines traditional timepieces with features such as fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring and NFC payments.

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